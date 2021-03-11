Quincy business feeling relief with new stimulus bill signed

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Quincy business is feeling a sign of relief for his market, as President Biden signs the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

Co-owner of B&J Seafood Barry Corker said he can finally start to build on the dream he's had for his small business.

"With more money coming in. We can offer more," Corker said.

In October of 2019, Corker opened the business with his partner.

B&J Seafood is known for wholesale and market-style seafood, with some take-out orders.

Since the start of the pandemic, they've done what they could to stay open, but have barely been able to grow.

"We do have a small staff, but we'd like to hire more people," Corker said. "We'd like to be able to be open more hours. Just helping try to build back payroll and get ahead of the game really. This thing has been a strain with the pandemic."

Since the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is signed, $28.6 billion of that will go to local restaurants like B&J Seafood.

Corker said his dream would be to break down walls in his store and expand to provide a full dine-in service.

None of this would even be possible now, without this new money.

"We can stay open more, and supply Gadsden with a service that they don't already have," Corker said.

In Leon County, the Office of Economic Vitality said this money will help our community.

In a statement sent to ABC 27, Director Cristina Paredes said: