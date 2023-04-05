Quincy animal shelter needs volunteers and fosters

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Many shelters and rescues across the country continue to be filled with animals, including Champs Chance in Quincy.

That's why they're looking for volunteers and fosters for the nearly 80 dogs they have in their care. Alicia Bopp, President and Founder, of Champs Chance Rescue said they're overwhelmed with the amount of animals they have. She said fostering is an easy way to help a dog eventually get adopted.

"They'll come out meet the pups or if they don't know we'll take them around and we'll try to find them the pup best fits their needs and lifestyle," Bopp explained. "We can provide them with everything but most of our fosters graciously take care of everything on their own."

If you'd like to volunteer or foster for the rescue you can reach out to Champs Chance on their Facebook page.