Qualifying home repair, construction items temporarily tax-free in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida has began its first "Tool Time" tax-free holiday.

Running through September 9, the sales tax holiday will allow qualifying home repair and construction items that are purchased during this period to be exempt from tax.

Below are items eligible for the tax exemption:

Selling for $300 or less per item:



Toolboxes for vehicles

Power tools

Selling for $175 or less per pair:



Work boots

Selling for $150 or less per item:



Power tool batteries

Handheld pipe cutters, drain opening tools and plumbing inspection equipment

Selling for $125 for less per item:



Industry textbooks and code books

Selling for $100 or less per item:



Tool belts

Electrical voltage and testing equipment

Shop lights



Selling for $75 or less per item:



Toolboxes

Selling for $50 or less per item:



Hand tools

Safety glasses (per pair or the equivalent if sold in sets of more than one pair)

Protective coveralls

Duffle bags or tote bags

LED flashlights

Selling for $25 or less per item:



Work gloves

The Sales Tax Holiday does not apply to rentals of any of the eligible items nor to sales in an entertainment complex, airport, theme park or public lodging establishment.

For more information, visit 2022 Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday FAQs (floridarevenue.com).

