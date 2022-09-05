Qualifying home repair, construction items temporarily tax-free in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida has began its first "Tool Time" tax-free holiday.
Running through September 9, the sales tax holiday will allow qualifying home repair and construction items that are purchased during this period to be exempt from tax.
Below are items eligible for the tax exemption:
Selling for $300 or less per item:
- Toolboxes for vehicles
- Power tools
Selling for $175 or less per pair:
- Work boots
Selling for $150 or less per item:
- Power tool batteries
- Handheld pipe cutters, drain opening tools and plumbing inspection equipment
Selling for $125 for less per item:
- Industry textbooks and code books
Selling for $100 or less per item:
- Tool belts
- Electrical voltage and testing equipment
- Shop lights
Selling for $75 or less per item:
- Toolboxes
Selling for $50 or less per item:
- Hand tools
- Safety glasses (per pair or the equivalent if sold in sets of more than one pair)
- Protective coveralls
- Duffle bags or tote bags
- LED flashlights
Selling for $25 or less per item:
- Work gloves
The Sales Tax Holiday does not apply to rentals of any of the eligible items nor to sales in an entertainment complex, airport, theme park or public lodging establishment.
For more information, visit 2022 Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday FAQs (floridarevenue.com).