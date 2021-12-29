QPD: One person dead, person of interest in custody after shooting on Hardin Street

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — One person is dead and a person of interest has been taken into custody after a shooting on Hardin Street in Quincy on Tuesday, according to the Quincy Police Department.

QPD Captain Robert Mixson told ABC 27 that officers responded to a call about gunshots being fired and masked individuals running from a house around 4:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hardin Street.

Once officers arrived, a vehicle pursuit ensued and police chased it to Gretna, Fla. where the chase turned into a foot pursuit, Captain Mixson said.

The foot chase ended with one person of interest being taken into custody. Captain Mixson added they know they have at least one person, but that there may be more people involved so they will keep their options open.

According to Captain Mixson, the person of interest that was taken into custody has not been questioned by investigators yet, so the role that they played in the incident is currently unknown

Officers later found a victim who had succumbed to a gunshot wound at the Hardin Street address and an active homicide investigation is now underway, Mixson said.

Citing Marsy's Law, QPD has not released the name of the victim. Captain Mixson said that at this time there is no immediate danger to the public.

QPD is asking anyone from the community with knowledge of the incident to call QPD at 850-627-7111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 850-574-TIPS.