Purple Alert issued for missing Leon County woman

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Purple Alert on Thursday for a missing woman of Leon County.
According to the alert, 51-year-old Shannon Dowell has been missing since Thursday, Dec. 29.
She was last seen in the area of the 650 block of Vaughns Lane in Tallahassee, wearing a white sweater and blue jeans.
Dowell is listed as a White female at 6 foot, 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dowell, contact the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 850-606-5800.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website, the Florida Purple Alert is used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from a mental or cognitive disability that is not Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder; an intellectual disability or a developmental disability; a brain injury; other physical, mental or emotional disabilities that are not related to substance abuse; or a combination of any of these and whose disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or seriously bodily harm.