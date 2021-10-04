Publix to Hire 30,000 Associates in Fourth Quarter of 2021

(BUSINESS WIRE) — Publix plans to hire approximately 30,000 associates across the company’s seven-state operating area through the remainder of the year. The company will hire associates to work in stores, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities for nonseasonal positions.

"As we continue to grow, having a dedicated team ready to meet our needs is vitally important," said Publix Vice President of Human Resources Marcy Benton. "Whether associates are new to the workforce or making a career change, Publix provides great benefits and a strong culture in which its associates build long, fulfilling careers."

At Publix, the largest employee-owned grocery retailer in the country, associates have a unique opportunity to become company owners through its employee stock ownership plan and employee stock purchase plan. Associates are supported in furthering their education with tuition reimbursement benefits, and they are encouraged to prepare for opportunities to advance their careers with the company.

Additionally, Publix recognizes the importance of the health and wellness of its associates by offering a dedicated program focused on their overall well-being. The company encourages and rewards its associates for getting the COVID-19 vaccination with a $125 Publix gift card.

Publix is devoted to the customers, associates, environment and communities it serves. The company gives nourishing fresh produce and nonperishable food to local food banks and monetary support to nonprofits each year, in addition to its corporate campaigns that focus on youth, education, reducing hunger and alleviating homelessness. The company also encourages its associates to serve their local communities during its two annual Publix Serves Weeks, when associates volunteer together across the company’s entire footprint.

Interested candidates can visit jobs.publix.com to learn more and apply.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,283 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.