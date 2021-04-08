Publix Pharmacy offers Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Georgia

GEORGIA (WTXL) — Starting Thursday, April 8, at 7 a.m. ET, Publix will open its online reservation system for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination appointments at all Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia Publix Pharmacy locations.

This is the first time Publix Pharmacy is offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina and Virginia.

Eligibility

Vaccinations are provided for any individual who meets state and federal requirements at the time of their appointment. Although individuals ages 16 and older are eligible in Georgia and South Carolina, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only authorized for those 18 years of age and older.

Appointments

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at Publix COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals can use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at their nearby store.

The system will open Thursday, April 8, at 7 a.m. Eastern time for appointment times on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, in all three states. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

Georgia locations

Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine in the following Georgia counties, while supplies last: Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bryan, Camden, Carroll, Catoosa, Chatham, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Colquitt, Columbia, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Dougherty, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Glynn, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Lee, Lowndes, Muscogee, Newton, Oconee, Paulding, Richmond, Rockdale, Thomas, Tift, Troup and Walton.