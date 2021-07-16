Watch
Publix Named Among Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Millennials

LAKELAND, Fla. (WTXL) — Publix has been recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials for the sixth consecutive year, ranking No. 76 out of 100 in the large companies category.

“Millennials are the largest age group in the workforce today and represent over one-third of our team at Publix, so we are keenly focused on creating a diverse, vibrant workplace where they can build successful careers,” said Publix Vice President of Human Resources Marcy Benton. “We are pleased they recognize our efforts, especially during the pandemic, and ranked Publix so high among this critical audience.”

Publix’s goal is to make it easy for its associates to stay and grow within the company, offering a variety of career paths, from serving customers in its stores to training its associates, and from designing its stores and warehouses to working with its suppliers to procure products Publix customers want. Associates have the ability to explore many opportunities within the company, no matter where they may be in their careers.

Publix employs more than 225,000 associates across the Southeast, including over 45,000 who have been with the company for 10 years or longer. Publix associates automatically become owners in the company after their first year of continuous employment in which they reach 1,000 or more work credit hours, making Publix the largest employee-owned company in the country.

Fortune’s list is based on anonymous surveys conducted by Great Place to Work. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what millennials say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. The remaining 15% percent of the evaluation is based on an assessment of millennials’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values and the effectiveness of their leaders.

To see the full list and read what Publix associates say about working at the company, click here.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,272 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website.

