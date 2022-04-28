Publix employee retires after more than 50 years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After 51 years as a dedicated employee of Publix Josephine Jackson was honored with a celebration for her retirement. Jackson made her start at Publix in 1971.

Josephine Johnson says, “Publix is my life.”

After working for 3 different store fronts, she credits her drive to her family, and more specifically her 4 children.

Being one of the oldest of 12 children Josephine has always managed to shine with her lively personality.

Johnson's sister, Doris Jackson, says, “Josephine is a people’s person. Everybody loves Josephine.”

When asked what made her want to stay all these years she quickly spoke about the job’s wonderful attitude towards their workers.

Jackson's milestone was so important, district managers and regional directors traveled from Pensacola and Jacksonville to be a part of the celebration.

Often time friends and customers alike would take to Jackson due to her friendly demeanor and words of wisdom.

Doris Jackson says, “She’s a pillar of the community.”

She accredits the store with providing for her and her family all these years.

Though this may be the end of her Publix career it doesn’t look like her impact will be forgotten any time soon.

