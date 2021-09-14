Publix donates $80K to Second Harvest for Hunger Action Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Second Harvest of the Big Bend announced Tuesday they received an $80,000 donation from Publix Super Markets Charities to help serve the Big Bend region.

The grocery chain is donating $5.5 million to 300 Feeding America member food banks and other nonprofit charities during Hunger Action Month to help “alleviate hunger and help local communities within Publix’s operating area.”

“Publix is a long-standing community partner that has consistently supported Second Harvest’s mission and has made a huge difference in the lives of the people we serve,” said Second Harvest CEO Monique Van Pelt. “As we have worked to help our neighbors put healthy food on the table during the pandemic, Publix has been there to help bridge the gap—through our retail donation partnership, a new produce donation program, and also with today’s substantial financial donation.”

Food insecurity among children in the 11 counties of the Big Bend is currently at 31 percent, with one in three children lacking consistent access to nutritious food.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, 150,000 people in the Big Bend are unsure of their next meal.

“Having food on the table is an essential need that millions of people throughout our communities struggle with every day. As a food retailer, helping provide nourishing meals to our neighbors in need is at the heart of who we are,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “It is our privilege to join our customers in helping to alleviate hunger and do good together for our communities.”

Last year, Second Harvest food bank distributed 15.3 million pounds of food across the Big Bend region. Since 2016, Second Harvest has increased food distributions by 149 percent.