TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University is getting a generous donation from Publix.

The university announced it is receiving a $5,000 check from the grocery chain on Wednesday.

The money will go toward the food pantry at FAMU. Food including soups, cereal, rice, and other items can be found at the pantry.

It's run by the Student Health Services and is available to any student on campus who needs a meal.