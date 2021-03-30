Menu

Publix cancels Wednesday’s COVID-19 vaccination scheduling opportunity in Florida

WPTV
67 Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach County are now administering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents.
Posted at 5:55 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 17:58:22-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Publix Pharmacy will not have appointments during Easter weekend, so it is canceling its Wednesday, March 31 scheduling opportunity in Florida, according to a press release from the company on Tuesday.

The online reservation system will reopen Friday, April 2, for appointments for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Publix says appointments to receive second doses are not impacted by this change.

Vaccinations are provided for any individual who meets state and federal requirements at the time of the appointment. Individuals can find which groups are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination by visiting the Florida Department of Health website.

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

