Public Defender's Office hosting donation drive for clients in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Public Defender's Office is hosting two donation drives this week.

The first drive is for their clients and families.

The office is collecting gently used court attire, toiletries, and essentials. All so their clients can be prepared for court and release back into the community.

The second drive is a book drive for the incarcerated.

Jessica Yeary is a Public Defender for the Second Judicial Circuit and says this drive will really make an impact.

"We strive so often to have people know that our clients are more than an arrest record, or more than a booking photo, or more than something they've been accused of, knowing that the community supports making sure they have the essentials and everything they need to get back on track is incredibly supportive of the people that care in our community."

Donations can be dropped off all this week at the Public Defender's Office.

The official donation drive is happening this Friday morning from 9 to 11 AM at 301 South Monroe Street in Tallahassee.