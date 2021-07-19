Protestors take to Florida's Capital in support of Cubans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — People taking to the Florida Capitol Sunday in support of Cubans protesting their government.

Protests first erupted in Cuba one week ago Sunday with places with large Cuban populations like Florida and California soon followed suit.

Those protests over shortages of basic goods, curbs on civil liberties, and the government's handling of a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Tallahassee Protesters say they felt compelled to take to the streets seeing multiple protests from around the country.

"Because of the dictatorship that's going on right now," said protester Sabrina Roman. "We know that for the Cuban government this is not something that is new. This has been happening for over 60 years and finally our people are stepping up in the streets and going out and protesting against what's happening."

Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the protests earlier this week saying they have been peaceful, commending both protesters and law enforcement.