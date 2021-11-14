Protestors march to TPD, demand Chief Revell's resignation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Right in front of the police department, a protest calling for Tallahassee's police chief Lawrence Revell to resign.

Tallahassee Community Action Committe marched today in response to the Police Chief's speech at a Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Law Enforcement Appreciation Retreat.

Protestors say the event is anti-LGBTQ and have called Revell's appearance unethical.

Earlier this month, Chief Revell addressed the speech at Mayor John Dailey's LGBTQ Advisory Council. He defended his appearance at the convention saying it was approved by the city and not done on duty.

The council plans to have more conversations going forward.