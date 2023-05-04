Protesters outside Florida Gov. DeSantis' office arrested

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Multiple people were arrested Wednesday night at the Florida Capitol following a sit-in at Gov. Ron DeSantis' office.

Their goal was to meet with the governor to discuss a legislative session that they say is attacking minority and LGBTQ-plus communities.

The activist group, Dream Defenders, says their rights were under attack during this legislative session.

Rights related to education, voting, housing and more.

In response to bills this session targeting diversity and inclusion, the Dream Defenders staged Wednesday's sit-in.

Ashley Green, an organizer with the dream defenders says they would rather be spending time in their communities, but they feel the protests are necessary.

"People are trying to figure out how to pay their electric bill, people are trying to figure out how to put food on the table and we think that's what our politicians should be focused on, what keeps the lights on and what puts food in people's mouths, clothes on people's backs not what can divide us across this country and across this state," Green said.

The legislative session ends May 5.