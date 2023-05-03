Protesters gather outside Florida Gov. DeSantis' office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Protesters gathered outside the office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday to express displeasure with the governor along with the course of the state's current legislative session.

The protesters are against legislation that targets Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) along with abortion, transgender, LGBTQ among other items.

The group began to gather outside the governor's office Wednesday afternoon and plan to remain outside the office until the governor meets with them.

HAPPENING NOW: Dream Defenders are hosting a sit in at the Capitol office of @GovRonDeSantis. I’ll have more at 5 and 6 on @abc27. pic.twitter.com/99I5pMsTDt — Ariel Schiller (@ArielSchillerTV) May 3, 2023

