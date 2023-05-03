Watch Now
Protesters gather outside Florida Gov. DeSantis' office

Raised concerns about legislative session
Dream Defenders are hosting a sit in at the Capitol office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida.
Posted at 5:28 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 17:49:28-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Protesters gathered outside the office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday to express displeasure with the governor along with the course of the state's current legislative session.

The protesters are against legislation that targets Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) along with abortion, transgender, LGBTQ among other items.

The group began to gather outside the governor's office Wednesday afternoon and plan to remain outside the office until the governor meets with them.

This is a developing story.

