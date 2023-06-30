Protesters gather at Florida's State Capitol as anti-illegal immigration law takes effect

TALLAHASSEE — Governor Ron DeSantis' anti-illegal immigration law goes into effect Saturday.

The law is written to crack down on undocumented immigrants entering the state of Florida.

Dozens of people turned out in Tallahassee in protest of the new law Friday. People like Juan Espinoza said they are apprehensive about their future and want solutions.

"We are not bad people, all we want is work and peace" Espinoza said.

People from all over the state of Florida for their voices to be heard.

Ron Desantis put the bill into place due to the federal government's border polices at the southern border.