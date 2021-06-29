Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse

items.[0].image.alt
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Part of a building is shown after a partial collapse, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Building Collapse Miami photo
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 14:21:44-04

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WTXL) — Officials say prosecutors in Florida will pursue a grand jury investigation into the deadly collapse of an oceanfront condominium building.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference Tuesday that she supports such a probe into the Champlain Towers South collapse last week.

The grand jury investigation would be handled by the office of State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

Rundle says it's up to grand jurors to decide whether to launch an investigation as well as its scope. It wasn't immediately clear Tuesday when such an investigation would begin. Criminal charges can apply in such cases.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming