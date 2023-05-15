Prosecution files for dismissal in Gillum and Lettman-Hicks' case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Federal prosecutors move to drop charges against former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and his associate Sharon Lettman-Hicks.

Gillum's attorney David Markus said he feels what led to the prosecution's change of heart was a letter from the jury explaining why they were deadlock.

Right now, both Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks' teams are waiting for a judge's signature to dismiss the indictment against them.

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks were on trial for fraud, and conspiracy to commit fraud in April. The jury was deadlocked 10 to 2. The two were accused of misusing campaign funds for their own personal gain.

I spoke with attorneys Mutaqee Akbar and David Markus on what's next.

"For one to get her name back and to not actually have to defend it. Mrs. Lettman-Hicks who is a very influential person in the political circles, to get her name back and to work towards getting some type of freedom," said Mutaqee Akbar, Lettman-Hicks' Attorney.

"I know he's been waiting for this a long time so that he can move on with his life. He's still young he's got his whole life ahead of him and lots of options ahead of him. So he's going to sit back and think about what's best for him and his family," said David Markus, Gillum's Attorney.

We reached out to the prosecutor's office for more on what led to the dismissal request and have not yet heard back.