Proposed budget could double salaries for Quincy commissioners

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Quincy commissioners could be looking forward to a 122 percent salary increase if a budget proposed this week is approved.

Commissioners' salaries currently cash in at just over $16,000. If approved as submitted, the 2022 budget would increase that to roughly $37,000, not to mention additional benefits.

Mayor pro-tem Keith Dowdell said he already quit one job to properly serve the community, and that the dedication the position requires deserves higher pay.

"People's in my district, you know, if they call me, you can call me one, two, three o'clock in the morning, I am going to respond, regardless," Dowdell said.

Commissioner Freida Bass Prieto said she finds the proposal appalling, and will not support it.

"I feel like our job as commissioners is to work for our constituents, to better our city, it's not to increase our pay. And if the job is too much, then don't run again," Prieto says.

The proposal also includes money for a new commissioner assistant position to be paid at $35,000.

Community members like Paula Phillips said, if approved, the proposal would feel like a rip-off because, "really, they're getting a lot more money for their job but they're gonna do a whole lot less work."

Phillips and other community members will have two opportunities to voice their concerns before commissioners take their final vote.

Commissioners are required to finalize the budget before Oct. 1.