Proof brews up benefit effort for Ukraine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Brewing up a humanitarian effort. Proof Brewing's latest batch is quenching thirsts while providing relief to the people of Ukraine.

The local brewery is part of a global campaign spearheaded by Pravda Brewing in Lviv, Ukraine put out a call to breweries throughout the world: come together with a shared recipe to provide relief.

shared one of its beer recipes and are asking for donations for the proceeds of its sales.

Proof began brewing Pravda's Imperial Stout Tuesday, with plans to launch the beer in about three or four weeks.

Owner Byron Burroughs says he's excited to bring their very beer to Tallahassee.

"It means the world to use to be able to raise their profile and bring awareness to this situation in any way we can," said Burroughs.

The beer will be on draft once its ready.