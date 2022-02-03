Proof Brewing Company helps farmers through sustainability

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — Local farmers are raising a glass to Proof Brewing Company.

David Kant-Rauch is a production manager at Proof Brewing Company. He says the brewery goes through half a million pounds of grain every. This adds up over time.

"Once we're done using it, and instead of sending that to the landfill, we actually work with local farmers and they use it as feed for animals."

It's enough to fill two giant totes a week.

"It means a lot that not only can we be a local business but that we can give back to other local businesses," says Bryan Smith, the Marketing Director at Proof Brewing Company.

Smith says the brewery tries to be as sustainable as possible.

"You know it's a reciprocal exchange where they're able to take our waste and they can feed it to their livestock."

Livestock eats the grain and in turn, farmers are able to turn out a product.

"A lot of the farmers we work with sell their products through the Red Hills Farm Alliance. So you can go online and buy it or you can go to their farmers market and purchase both pork and beef that have been fed on our grain."

Leon County recently recognized Proof Brewing through its SustainaBiz program. The program recognizes local businesses that practice sustainability through energy, water, waste management and community.