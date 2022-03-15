Projects in Leon County on track to receive funding from federal government

(WTXL) — Two projects in Leon County are on track to receive funding from the federal government.

According to a news release from the Leon County government, the Concord School Restoration project and the Lake Henrietta Stormwater Facility project are set to receive funding via U.S. House Resolution 2471 [Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022].

The projects were sponsored by U.S. Congressman Al Lawson, who represents Florida’s 5th Congressional District.

District 5 includes parts of Tallahassee and Leon County.

“Leon County is thrilled to partner with the federal government to complete these two important projects in our community,” according to a statement attributed to chairman Bill Proctor of the Leon County Commission in a news release. “This funding demonstrates how fortunate the County is to have Congressman Lawson’s strong representation in Congress.”

The bill was passed in the United States House of Representatives March 9 and is expected to be approved by the United States Senate.

The bill includes $1 million to support the restoration and transformation of the historic Concord School building, which is in the Miccosukee community.

Leon County will chip in with a local match of $850,000. The project will allow the county to consolidate the Miccosukee Community Center with the Concord School,

A total of $1.6 million was allocated for the restoration of the Lake Henrietta Stormwater Facility project.

Leon County will add a matching grant of $400,000 to help upgrade the facility that is 18 years old.

The county notes the Lake Henrietta Stormwater Facility project will provide a solution to reducing sediment and litter from the lake and improve water quality going to Lake Munson and Wakulla Springs.

“Securing federal funding for not one, but two County projects is an excellent example of how Leon County works alongside our partners to produce big results for our community,” according to a statement attributed to Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long in a news release.