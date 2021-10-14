'Project Cyprus': Amazon's newest investment in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another multi-million dollar development is in the works in Leon County with Amazon.

Amazon is paying $3.4 million for a 47.7-acre lot on the Northwest passage off of Capital Circle Northwest.

City of Tallahassee documents shows it's expected to be a 123,000 square foot warehouse facility.

Leaders from agencies like solid waste and transportation across the city met Thursday morning to review different needs for construction with this building.

Mayor John Daily said it's investments like this that help keeps our city growing.

"It is no secret that our local economy is growing per capita. It is no secret that outside interests are looking at Tallahassee to invest," Daily said.

Daily said when the city gets investments from large, outside organizations like Amazon, it helps the city get closer to our goals.

"It boils down to jobs and opportunities for citizens here in Tallahassee," Daily said. "We have a robust goal of creating 10,000 jobs in four years. We are well on our way."

The Office of Economic Vitality also weighed in on the new investment adding that "Project Cyprus" will be an impactful project and provide incredible opportunities for Tallahassee and Leon County.