Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Project Annie serves thousands for Thanksgiving

Across Tallahassee, there were organizations standing by today to make sure nobody went without a meal. For more than 20 years, Project Annie has been providing holiday meals. Today Annie Johnson served over 2,000 people.
Posted at 6:52 PM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 18:52:57-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One community member is continuing to serve others this holiday.

Annie Johnson with Project Annie is giving out free Thanksgiving meals to the community. Annie cooked enough for over 2,000 people to enjoy turkey, sides, and dessert.

Earl Thomas is happy to have a meal this holiday, but is more grateful for what Annie has done to unite the community. "She brought all of us together and that's more important than anything. For us to come together, and be as one, and love each other, and care for each other, and help each other."

This is the 25th year Project Annie has given out Thanksgiving meals.

Annie also announced Thursday that she will be opening Annie's Nursery for children 6 weeks to 3 years old.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming