Project Annie serves thousands for Thanksgiving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One community member is continuing to serve others this holiday.

Annie Johnson with Project Annie is giving out free Thanksgiving meals to the community. Annie cooked enough for over 2,000 people to enjoy turkey, sides, and dessert.

Earl Thomas is happy to have a meal this holiday, but is more grateful for what Annie has done to unite the community. "She brought all of us together and that's more important than anything. For us to come together, and be as one, and love each other, and care for each other, and help each other."

This is the 25th year Project Annie has given out Thanksgiving meals.

Annie also announced Thursday that she will be opening Annie's Nursery for children 6 weeks to 3 years old.