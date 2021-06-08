Proctor Subaru supports local community with $10k+ donation to Big Bend Hospice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Proctor Subaru is sharing the love with a special program that helps support local communities.

Between November and January Subaru donated $250 to each customer's choice of charities, which totaled $10,750 to Big Bend Hospice.

"It's going to help our under-funded programs like music therapy, spiritual care, bereavement programs, including charity care, and all sorts of programs that we have that are in such need for our entire community," said Dena Strickland, Big Bend Hospice Foundation President.

Proctor Subaru has selected Big Bend Hospice as its hometown charity since 2013.