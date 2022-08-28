Pro-abortion rally held at Florida's Historic Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dozens of people marched from Florida's Historic Capitol Building to the Governor's Mansion Saturday.

This all coming months after the United States Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Here’s what it looks like outside of the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee. Around 50, maybe more, protestors marched from the Capitol building to the mansion to rally for abortion care in the state @abc27 pic.twitter.com/7EbJIcN4rX — Micah Cho (@MicahChoTV) August 27, 2022

In Tallahassee, people from all over the state turned out to tell the Florida legislature that they want their reproductive rights protected.