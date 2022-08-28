Watch Now
Pro-abortion rally held at Florida's Historic Capitol

Event held Saturday
Dozens of people marched from Florida's Historic Capitol Building to the Governor's Mansion Saturday.
Posted at 8:11 PM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 20:11:23-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dozens of people marched from Florida's Historic Capitol Building to the Governor's Mansion Saturday.

This all coming months after the United States Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

In Tallahassee, people from all over the state turned out to tell the Florida legislature that they want their reproductive rights protected.

