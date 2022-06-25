TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Defend Roe v. Wade rally was held Friday.

A few hundred people gathering outside Florida's Historic Capitol building in Tallahassee; all of them in support of abortion rights staying here in Florida.

Organizers say the protest was already months in the making.

Those attending say they wanted to show Florida's legislature they don't want their reproductive rights taken away.

Organizers for the event say that they're going to continue to hold more like Friday's at the historic capitol building.

The United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the ruling which legalized abortions.

The decision came in a case about Mississippi’s abortion law, Dobbs v. Jackson, which sought to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

With Friday’s decision, states can now make their own laws regarding whether a woman can have an abortion.