Price is Right Live, PRISM music showcase coming to Tallahassee in April

A popular stage game show along with an annual musical performance are set to come to the Donald L. Tucker Center in April.

The Price is Right Live will take place Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 3 p.m., while the PRISM will be held Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for both event are on sale at the Tucker Center box office and online at www.TuckerCivicCenter.com.

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and “Come On Down” to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games just like on television’s longest running and most popular game show…from Plinko™ to Cliffhangers™ to The Big Wheel™ and even the fabulous Showcase. The Price Is Right Live™ has entertained millions of guests and given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes.

Packed with performances ranging from small ensembles to the world-renowned Marching Chiefs, PRISM showcases the immense talent boasted by Florida State University’s College of Music students and faculty.