Press the Chest free CPR training returns Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County wants to help you learn how to save a life.

Their annual Press the Chest event returns to the Donald L. Tucker Civic center this Saturday.

While it's not a certification course, attendees will learn how to properly administer cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, commonly known as CPR.

It's a skill Emergency Management Services Major Sally Davis says she's seen drastically improve survival rates in Leon County.

"When we first started the event that was maybe around 30 percent for Leon County, and now we're close to 60 percent. So we've seen a great increase in those survival rates and that is all dependent on, and because of the bystander, because of the community," Davis said.

If you'd like to attend, Press the Chest starts at 10am this Saturday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center and lasts until noon. To register, click here.