'Press the Chest' event provides lifesaving skills to attendees

Posted at 11:17 PM, Jun 03, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Making sure community members can jump to action when an emergency strikes. The annual "Press the Chest" event provided lifesaving skills Saturday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

People were gaining free cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (C.P.R.) and automated external defibrillator (A.E.D.) training thanks to the partnership with Leon County Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Saturday, everyone who attended got to take home their own CPR kit, provided by the American Heart Association.

