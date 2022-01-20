President Richard McCullough announces new goals for Florida State University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.(WTXL) — Florida State University has ambitious goals to expand academics and faculty resources all with a focus on student success.

FSU President, Richard McCullough, says this will boost the local economy in the coming years.

"Build the economy for this region and for the state of Florida."

The president addressed the State of the University for the first time Wednesday, during a meeting of the Faculty Senate. He presented the goals he plans to tackle in his tenure.

One: create a diverse and robust talent pipeline of students ready to start their careers in the local community and across the state. To help achieve this, he wants FSU to climb the rankings in the top 15 public universities.

"Families, students, parents, the legislature, respected business and community leaders, look at these as a snapshot of the quality of education and the quality of research that we do."

Two: attract more research money to expand academic programs across the board, especially in life sciences and medicine. FSU plans to work with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare to do this. President McCullough also says he wants to increase the number of start-ups in the community which he says will create more jobs, locally.

Dean of Undergraduate Studies, Joe O'Shea, remarked "making sure that we're producing the students and workforce that our region needs."

To elevate student success, the president wants to hire more professors, faculty, and advisors. Plus, create more financial resources for students in need, and eliminate any racial and economic disparities in their graduation rate.

O'Shea added, "the primary mission of the university is to serve students regardless of their background."

FSU's 4-year graduation rate is more than 70%. The president plans to fundraise and work with the Florida Legislature to increase that number and make these new goals a reality.

Florida State University brings $1.5 billion in direct revenue to the state economy each year.