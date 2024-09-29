Watch Now
President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Florida counties affected by Hurricane Helene

Gerald Herbert/AP
Volunteers from convoyofhope.org wait for fellow volunteers before they open a food distribution operation in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Perry, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Florida on Sunday morning, as neighborhoods in the Big Bend, Tampa and southwest Florida recover from Hurricane Helene.

The declaration allows for FEMA funding and assistance to be deployed in counties affected by Helene in Florida, supplementing state assistance.

The major disaster declaration affects the following counties:

  • Charlotte
  • Citrus
  • Dixie
  • Franklin
  • Hernando
  • Hillsborough
  • Jefferson
  • Lafayette
  • Lee
  • Levy
  • Madison
  • Manatee
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas
  • Sarasota
  • Taylor
  • Wakulla

Major disaster declarations make funding available to local governments, certain nonprofit organizations, and individuals affected.
Individuals and business owners who suffered damages and losses can apply online, on the FEMA app, or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

