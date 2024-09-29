President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Florida counties affected by Hurricane Helene

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Florida on Sunday morning, as neighborhoods in the Big Bend, Tampa and southwest Florida recover from Hurricane Helene.

The declaration allows for FEMA funding and assistance to be deployed in counties affected by Helene in Florida, supplementing state assistance.

The major disaster declaration affects the following counties:



Charlotte

Citrus

Dixie

Franklin

Hernando

Hillsborough

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lee

Levy

Madison

Manatee

Pasco

Pinellas

Sarasota

Taylor

Wakulla

Major disaster declarations make funding available to local governments, certain nonprofit organizations, and individuals affected.

Individuals and business owners who suffered damages and losses can apply online, on the FEMA app, or by calling 1-800-621-3362.