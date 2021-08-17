Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

President Biden approves Florida Emergency Declaration

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy, at the State Department, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Joe Biden
Posted at 10:23 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 22:23:54-04

WASHINGTON, DC — President Joe Biden just declared Monday evening that an emergency exists in Florida and ordered federal help due to Tropical Storm Fred.

That declaration applies to Bay, Calhoun, Citrus, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Manatee, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington Counties.

This allows FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

"Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding," said a statement from the President's office.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming