President Biden approves Florida Emergency Declaration

WASHINGTON, DC — President Joe Biden just declared Monday evening that an emergency exists in Florida and ordered federal help due to Tropical Storm Fred.

That declaration applies to Bay, Calhoun, Citrus, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Manatee, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington Counties.

This allows FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

"Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding," said a statement from the President's office.