Prescribed burns in Leon, Liberty counties on Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The United States Forest Service said it is conducting prescribed burns Wednesday in the Apalachicola National Forest.

The Apalachicola National Forest's 4,125-acre prescribed burn will be conducted in Liberty County, west of County Road 67, south of Forest Service Road 111 and north of Forest Highway 13.

Additionally, the Apalachicola National Forest will conduct a 4,266-acre prescribed burn in Leon County, east of Springhill Road, west of Florida Highway 319 (Crawfordville Highway), south of LL Wallace Road, southeast of Trout Pond Recreation Area and southwest of Leon Sinks Geological Area.

The U.S. Forest Service notes people are reminded that the smoke they may see today and tomorrow in this vicinity is not coming from a wildfire. Motorists are cautioned to drive slowly with lights on while traveling in smoky areas.