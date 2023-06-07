Prescribed burns conducted in Wakulla, Suwannee counties

(WTXL) — Prescribed burns are being conducted in two local counties. The Florida Highway Patrol's traffic crash and road condition report website notes there is a burn in Wakulla County at C J Spears and U.S. 319 in Crawfordville.

The other burn is located in Suwannee County at 18081 185th Road, which is near the Springs Peacock Springs State Recreation Area in Live Oak.

Because of the burns, there may be smoke in the areas and FHP requests those traveling in the areas to use caution.

According to the Florida Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services, a prescribed burn is a man-made fire used to reduce hazardous fuel buildups, thus providing increased protection to people, their homes and the forest.