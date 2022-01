TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A prescribed burn is scheduled for Tuesday in Taylor County.

The Suwannee River Water Management District announced Monday evening that a prescribed burn will be conducted by contractors at the Aucilla Wildlife Management Area - Cabbage Grove tract in the western part of the county.

The district notes burns will be conducted on the east side of the Aucilla River north of Goose Pasture Road.