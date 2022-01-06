Prescribed burn set for Friday in western Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A prescribed burn is set to take place Friday.

According to the Suwannee River Water Management District, contractors will be conducting prescribed fire operations at the Natural Well Branch tract in western Taylor County.

Burns will be conducted east of Cabbage Grove road and west of the Econfina River.

The water management district adds, for the safety of recreational users, public access to the burn areas will be closed during burning operations.

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Florida State Parks website, a prescribed fire, also referred to prescribed burn or controlled burn, is fire applied in a competent manner by a team of fire experts under specified weather conditions to help restore health to ecosystems that depend on fire.

Prescribed fire reduces the likelihood of wildfires and is a cost-effective tool that land managers use to restore our natural plant and wildlife communities.

For more information, contact Scott Gregor, Natural Resource Specialist, at 386-362-8130.