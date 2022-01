LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Suwannee River Water Management District has scheduled a prescribed burn Thursday.

According to a news release provided by the Suwannee River Water Management District on Wednesday, the burn will be conducted at the Steinhatchee Springs WMA - Steinhatchee Springs tract in southwestern Lafayette County.

The fires will be located north of County Road 357, east of the Steinhatchee River and west of Long Trussel Road.