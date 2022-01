TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Suwannee River Water Management District announced Friday that contractors will be conducting prescribed fire operations at the Natural Well Branch tract in western Taylor County on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The district notes burns will be conducted on the east side of the Econfina River from the mid-point bridge south to the Salt Grade.

For the safety of recreational users, public access to the burn areas will be closed during burning operations.