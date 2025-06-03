Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued for Talquin Electric Cooperative Members in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — A Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for Talquin Electric Cooperative Members in Gadsden County following a main water break.

In a release, TEC says there are 207 water services affected by this notice.

Areas include:



Cooks Landing

Talquin Oaks

Southern Country Ln

Alma Yates St

Davidson Rd

Talquin Ave

Loop Dr

Clearwater St

Chinquapin Way

Louis Ln

St Andrews St

Stripper Way

Cold Springs Ln

Customers are advised not to drink the water without bringing it to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

Talquin Electric Cooperative says the system may experience discolored tap water due to shifting sediments in the water main. They say washing clothes with discolored water may tint or stain garments.

They're asking residents to run water from an outside spigot or bathtub faucet to ensure the water has been flushed before operating appliances. They say if sediment is present in the water, let it settle before drinking.

