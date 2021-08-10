Precautionary boil water notice for Steinhatchee, surrounding areas

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Health has issued a precautionary boil water notice for Steinhatchee and the surrounding areas due to recent flooding from rainfall.

DOH says there is also potential for wells to become flooded.

The health department advises that all water uses for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This “precautionary boil water notice” will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions you may contact William Gibson, Environmental Manager at 850-601-6161.