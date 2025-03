TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a line of thunderstorms moved through our area Wednesday morning, power outages are being reported.

Check your neighborhood's updates:

City of Tallahassee

Talquin Electric

Tri County Electric Cooperative

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.