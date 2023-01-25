Power outages in Big Bend, south GA

Here are the latest number of customers affected by power outages across South Georgia and Florida's Big Bend associated with severe weather on Wednesday.
FLORIDA
City of Tallahassee: 470
Talquin Electric Cooperative: Leon 142, Wakulla 186, Liberty 13
Duke Energy: Franklin County 17
Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative: Lafayette 1, Suwannee 1
GEORGIA
Georgia Power: Decatur County 15
Colquitt Electric Membership Cooperative: (Berrien, Brooks, Lowndes, Cook, Colquitt counties) Moultrie 2, Valdosta 1
Grady EMC (Thomas, Grady, Brooks counties, most of Decatur County): Thomas 23
City of Thomasville: 3