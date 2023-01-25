Watch Now
Power outages in Big Bend, south GA

Posted at 11:42 AM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 11:42:58-05

Here are the latest number of customers affected by power outages across South Georgia and Florida's Big Bend associated with severe weather on Wednesday.

FLORIDA
City of Tallahassee: 470
Talquin Electric Cooperative: Leon 142, Wakulla 186, Liberty 13
Duke Energy: Franklin County 17
Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative: Lafayette 1, Suwannee 1

GEORGIA
Georgia Power: Decatur County 15
Colquitt Electric Membership Cooperative: (Berrien, Brooks, Lowndes, Cook, Colquitt counties) Moultrie 2, Valdosta 1
Grady EMC (Thomas, Grady, Brooks counties, most of Decatur County): Thomas 23
City of Thomasville: 3

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

