Power outages impacting the Talquin customers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Over 1,000 Talquin customers are without power in the Tallahassee area.

Talquin says it is working to determine the cause and restore power.

We are currently experiencing an outage out of the Lake Talquin substation affecting around 1,300 Members. Crews are on-site working to determine the cause and restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding. — Talquin Electric Cooperative (@TECtwwi) May 13, 2021

Below are the areas and numbers of Talquin customers facing outages as of 9:27 a.m., Thursday:

Counties :