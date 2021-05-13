Watch
Power outages impacting the Talquin customers

Power Outages
Posted at 9:30 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 09:30:46-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Over 1,000 Talquin customers are without power in the Tallahassee area.

Talquin says it is working to determine the cause and restore power.

Below are the areas and numbers of Talquin customers facing outages as of 9:27 a.m., Thursday:

Counties :

  • Leon - 1,233
  • Gadsden - 26
  • Liberty - 0
  • Wakulla - 4
