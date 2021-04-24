Power outages impacting South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thousands in south Georgia area are currently without power.

People in Colquitt, Tift and Lowndes Counties are currently without power, according to Colquitt Electric Membership.

Below are the areas and numbers of Colquitt Electric Membership facing outages as of 11:45 a.m., Sunday:

Moultrie: 881

Tifton: 1,007

Valdosta: 0

Mitchell EMC:

Baker 577

Calhoun 19

Colquitt 18

Decatur 1

Dougherty 233

Early 1

Grady 1

Lee 0

Miller 27

Mitchell 1,028

Thomas 1

Tift 0

Colquitt Electric Membership customers can report power outages here.

Grady EMC customers can report power outages here.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.