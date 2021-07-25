Power of Life Foundation holds backpack giveaway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Power of Life, Walmart, and Second Harvest joined forces Saturday giving out 1,000 backpacks and 500 food boxes to families in need ahead of the new school year.

Each backpack included pencils, notebooks and other school supplies.

Lane Harper, Executive Director for Power of Life says they're thankful for the opportunity to give back, and are planning future giveaway's like this one.

"Everybody has been homeschooling, training, or half way in school or halfway at home and so this is a motivator to get these children up, get them ready, get them pumped up to get back into school," said Harper.

Power of life says you can continue to donate through their website for next years back to school giveaway.