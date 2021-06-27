Potential tropical development nearing Georgia, South Carolina coasts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An area of low pressure is located roughly 500 miles southeast of Georgia and South Carolina. Showers and thunderstorms are becoming more organized as it moves westward today.

Tomorrow, this system may develop into a tropical depression as it moves west-northwestward at around 15 mph, making landfall on the coastal Southeast states later on Monday. If deemed necessary, the National Hurricane Center will investigate the system on Monday afternoon by reconnaissance aircraft.

Minimal impacts are expected in the Big Bend and South Georgia. However, there will likely be an increase in storm coverage throughout Monday and Tuesday, especially for the northeastern most counties.

The remnants of this storm, as it pushes farther inland throughout the early and midweek, will possibly drive more storm development locally.

Nevertheless, there is already plenty of atmospheric support, in addition to this potential tropical system, to provide for a wet and unsettled pattern this week into Fourth of July Weekend. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be scattered throughout the Big Bend and South Georgia during the next week.