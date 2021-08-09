Potential Tropical Cyclone Six heading toward the Caribbean Islands

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is located east of the Lesser Antilles and is expected to become a tropical depression or tropical storm as it moves west-northwest toward the Lesser Antilles tonight. By Tuesday, it will move toward Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, making its way to Hispaniola by midweek. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect across portions of the Caribbean Islands.

The tail-end of the forecast cone is through the central-Florida peninsula. As Potential Tropical Cyclone Six moves over land this week, in addition to encountering some drier air and perhaps an increase in wind shear, its track and intensity will likely change. As for local impacts in the Big Bend and South Georgia, the next couple of days will show a better idea on how this system plays out. By this weekend, an increase in moisture will likely happen in South Florida, with more moisture heading to the local area by late-weekend and early next week. Local impacts may be possible early next week, by way of more rain and wind. Its strength and track will likely change during its path through the Caribbean Islands this week, so be sure to stay updated with the latest and be prepared now since several days separate the local area and any potential impacts.

